A 53-year-old Napier man has admitted an indecency with a 15-year-old girl he met through a "Daddy dominate little girl" website.

Appearing in Napier District Court, Paul John Collier, 53, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half months' home detention for the offence with the girl that he thought was 21.

Collier was also told for the next six months he could not associate with people aged under 16 without approved supervision, use devices such as cellphones or computers without approval, or take-up or leave employment without approval.

He was also ordered to undertake a sex offenders programme, but Judge Geoff Rea said it was not a case where Collier should be placed on a sex offenders register.

The offence happened earlier this year when the girl was 15 but had said she was 21. Collier told police he asked her age several times and he took her at her word, but she eventually told him her real age.

At the time Collier had been involved with a theatre production as an electrician but was not associated in the role with young people. He left the role when his situation was revealed