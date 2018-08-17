Police want the public's help to find missing man Yongan Jin.

Jin, 75, left his Blockhouse Bay home at 10am on Thursday and police and his family have concerns for his welfare.

"He is described as being 175cm tall of slim build with grey hair.

"He is likely to be wearing a blue jacket and dark grey pants and frequently travels within the Blockhouse Bay and New Lynn vicinity."

If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact Avondale Police (09) 302 6400 and quote file 180816/2904.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.