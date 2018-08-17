Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be the guest editor of the New Zealand Herald's 125th Suffrage edition, to be published on September 19.

The commemorative edition will mark the anniversary of New Zealand women winning the right to vote on September 19, 1893, becoming the first country in the world to do so.

"It's a huge honour to be asked to guest edit the Suffrage 125 anniversary edition of the New Zealand Herald. It's an assignment I'm approaching with a great sense of responsibility," Ardern said.

"To try and summarise 125 years of women's experience in one issue of the newspaper is an impossible task, but I'm planning at least to ensure that the edition covers where we've been, where we are right now, and where we're going."

Herald Premium Content Editor Miriyana Alexander said the Prime Minister was a fitting guest editor for the occasion. The pair have started planning and Alexander said Ardern was full of great story ideas.

"The Prime Minister is going to roll her sleeves up and write some pieces, and is pursuing some great interview subjects. She will also be in the Herald newsroom on the night to join our team in putting the paper to bed.

"We're really looking forward to producing a paper in keeping with the occasion. As well as celebrating trailblazing Kiwi women and their achievements, we feel it is important to celebrate and acknowledge the efforts of all New Zealand women."

Ardern said: "I'm hugely optimistic about what gender equality can mean for New Zealand, but I also want to highlight the everyday stories of women doing courageous and amazing things, and how collectively, these everyday actions have made up our story of suffrage, community and equality."

Alexander said it was important to note that the special edition was apolitical, and would not be a platform for promoting any political agendas.

Herald editor Murray Kirkness said the commemorative edition was part of two weeks of special coverage across the Herald to mark the anniversary.

"New Zealand has led the world on Suffrage, and there are many great stories to tell. We're looking forward to producing a wonderful keepsake on this significant occasion."

Previous Herald guest editors have included activist and actress Lucy Lawless, and mental health ambassador and former All Black Sir John Kirwan.

The special edition edited by Prime Minister Jacinda Arden will be published on September 19.