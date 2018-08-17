A Hawke's Bay man's death has been linked to a new batch of synthetic cannabis causing "severe reactions" among users.

Police say the man died in Maraenui and they are aware that other 'syns' users have suffered severe reactions in the past few days.

"Whatever it was that the man who died ingested was believed to have been purchased from another address in Maraenui," police said today.

The death has been referred to the coroner who will ultimately rule on the cause of death.

"There have been other incidents in Napier in the last few days where severe reactions have been experienced by users of these substances.

"We would strongly advise against anyone purchasing synthetic drugs as they are extremely dangerous and cause significant harm to our community."

Police say synthetic drugs can be life-threatening for users who have no way of knowing what the manufacturer has used to make or modify the drug, users are completely blind to what they are taking.

The Maraenui man is the second death this week.

A man died on Auckland's Queen St in broad daylight last Saturday after using synthetic drugs.

St John confirmed a person died due to synthetic drug use on August 4. Prior to that, the most recently recorded death was in early July.

There were reports in May that a new kind of deadly synthetic drug with violent after-effects had surfaced in Auckland.

The last time a deadly batch reared its head, in July last year, it was blamed for a spate of seven deaths within weeks and sparked an unprecedented joint warning from the chief coroner and police.

About 30 deaths have provisionally been linked to synthetic drugs nationwide since June 2017 - with two deaths in Auckland in recent weeks.

Already this year alone St John staff have responded to about 400 synthetic drug-related call-outs.