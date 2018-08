One person has died and another two were injured after a car rolled down a bank on a private driveway in West Auckland this afternoon.

Emergency services attended the single-vehicle incident on Oaia Rd in Muriwai.

A St John spokesperson said they were called to the crash at 1.12pm.

Of the two injured people, one is in a serious condition and the other has moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency NZ were also attending and a rescue helicopter has been called to the scene.