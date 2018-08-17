A Northland gang member has been found guilty of killing a fellow Tribesmen gang member.

Rawden Yates, 37, has been standing trial in the High Court at Whangārei for the last three weeks charged with the murder of fellow Tribesmen gang member Kimble Moore in March 2016.

The jury of eight women and three men retired just after 4pm yesterday to consider their verdict and after resuming deliberations at 9am today, returned to the courtroom and delivered their verdict at 12.30pm.

As the jury foreperson delivered the guilty verdict members of Moore's whanau in the public gallery started crying. Yates showed no emotion at the verdict and was remanded in custody until October 5, for sentencing.

Justice Mathew Downs will deliver a life sentence to Yates on that date, with the only issue how long he must serve before he is eligible for parole. The judge will also issue a three strikes warning to Moore.