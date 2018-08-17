A convicted killer faces a return to jail after allegedly failing a drugs test.

Life parolee Melissa Anne Wepa spent 15 years behind bars after killing a friend who dobbed her in to police.

The 44-year-old stabbed Porirua woman Caroline Gardiner 50 times before dumping her body down a bank.

Nine months into her life sentence, Wepa - who had affiliations to the Mongrel Mob and Deadly F***ing Bitches gangs - was also charged after nearly biting off another inmate's nipple during a fight.

In 2005, she escaped from prison with another inmate when they used a dummy in their cell beds to fool guards.

Wepa - who has a distinctive lizard tattoo on her face - escaped again while serving a three-month corrective training term at Arohata in the early 90s but was caught nearby.

Today she appeared from custody at Christchurch District Court accused of breaching her release conditions.

Judge Tony Couch heard that a decision on whether Wepa would be recalled to prison was still pending.

He noted it was claimed that Wepa had breached release conditions after allegedly testing positive for methamphetamine and Tramadol.

Judge Couch remanded her in custody to next Thursday for a plea to be entered.

Wepa was initially released from prison in 2012.

However, she has been caught breaching her release conditions on several occasions.