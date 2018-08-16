Two men smashed their way through a Hamilton service station, making off with a till and cigarettes.

Simon Cherry of Waikato police says it is unclear how the pair travelled to the Z Service Station on Liverpool St but they were keen to hear of any sightings of the two men in the area at the time.

Cherry said the pair smashed their way through the front doors at 3am today. The station was closed at the time.

The two men, who wore disguises, then fled with cigarettes and the till.

Advertisement

One of the men wore grey track pants and a black hooded jacket with a black and blue scarf over his face.

The other man was wearing a lighter grey coloured jacket with dark pants and dark shoes. His face was also covered.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Hamilton police on 07 858-6200.