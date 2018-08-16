A Hamilton man has been charged in relation to a crash which allegedly saw a car clip a tractor and crash into a ditch, killing his passenger.

Jack Rathsamy, 23, briefly appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Andrew Hendon on February 24, this year.

He was allegedly driving his vehicle on Bankier Rd, just north of Hamilton in Horsham Downs, when it has clipped a tractor and then flipped into a ditch.

Rathsamy and another passenger got out of the vehicle but Hendon died at the scene.

Rathsamy was remanded on bail without plea to reappear next month.