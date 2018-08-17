An injured kitten got a police escort after causing havoc on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway yesterday.

The 3-month-old male kitten lost a front leg in the mayhem and jumped in panic into a tight space above the gears underneath a police car.

Police could not pull him out at the scene, so drove him to Giltrap Motors at Glenfield, where a four-man team pulled the car apart to extract the kitten and took him to the nearby Glenfield Veterinary Clinic.

Veterinary nurse Angelique Macgillivray said the clinic was working to stabilise him before operating to remove the remainder of his front leg next week.

"We put him on IV [intravenous] fluids as soon as he came in because he only had one front leg. He's on about four different antibiotics and lots of pain relief," she said.

"We took an X-ray and one lung was collapsed from maybe being hit by a car. We are trying to get him stable before we do surgery on Monday or Tuesday next week.

Vets will amputate the remainder of the kitten's damaged leg on Monday or Tuesday. Photo / Herald Focus

"I think he was just running around on the motorway and that's what caused the traffic to stop."

The kitten has not been microchipped or neutered so the vets believe he may have been wild.

"He was very dirty, flea-ridden and had worms, he's not in a good state," Macgillivray said. "But he's super-friendly, so he could potentially belong to someone."

In a Facebook post, she said, "He amazingly survived the night and is such a strong and purry little guy we are all hoping and praying he makes it! Please keep this wee man in your thoughts and prayers this weekend! He's such a fighter but will definitely need all the warm happy thoughts he can get!"

Warm fluffy story for the week ! I dont know if any of you were affected by the traffic caused by an accident on the... Posted by Glenfield Veterinary Clinic on Thursday, 16 August 2018

Giltrap workshop foreman Jason De Gier said a police officer arrived at about 11am yesterday with the kitten wedged above the police car's rear differential.

Giltrap North Shore workshop foreman Jason De Gier says his team worked fast to free the kitten as if they had been at a pit stop in a car race. Photo / Giltrap website

"We had to drop the whole rear suspension off and pull the differential down to get the cat out," he said.

"We got four guys on to it. With the impact gun and the right tools it took half an hour to get the cat out. It was like being in a pit stop [at a car race], the guys just got stuck in.

"As soon as the cat was out, I raced it down to the vet."

The four mechanics who extracted the kitten were Brad Bower, Reid Munro, Andrew Nijland and Jason Rowntree.

The three-month old male kitten is recovering at the Glenfield vet clinic after its ordeal. Photo / Herald Focus

De Gier said the police had been trying to catch the kitten.

"Somehow it got frightened and ran under the police car. At that stage it had already had one leg removed, because the police knew it was a three-legged cat that had gone under the car and jumped into the suspension area and got stuck," he said.

"I guess with only one leg, it was probably pretty limited to where it could go, and I suppose it would have been frightened to hell as well."