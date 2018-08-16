A security breach at Auckland International Airport is causing delays this morning following a separate incident which caused the arrivals hall to be evacuated.

An Auckland Airport spokeswoman said there had been an incident at outbound security, but it had been resolved.

Auckland Airport said in a tweet there were delays of about half an hour.

We currently experiencing delays of approximately half an hour in processing. Please check with your airline for up-to-date flight information. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) August 16, 2018

Last night Auckland International Airport was evacuated after a passenger in the arrivals hall declared two WWII artillery shells in their luggage.

Advertisement

Passengers were held in customs for up to two hours.