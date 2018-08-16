More issues have been uncovered at a Waikato rest home, despite last year being fined for failing to provide proper care to a 92-year-old man.

Six failings were discovered by Waikato District Health Board staff during an unannounced visit to St Kilda Care Home in Cambridge in June.

St Kilda is owned by Bupa Care Services, a major provider of rest-home care in New Zealand.

Consumer NZ head of research Jessica Wilson said the home was only fully meeting four of seven criteria that were assessed.

The inspection found staff failed to respond to call bells within the home's expected three-minute time frame, with some call bells left unanswered for more than 20 minutes and care-planning standards varied among staff.

"There were two instances where no plans were in place to treat residents' medical needs. Four out of 12 long-term care plans had not been evaluated within the expected six-month time frame."

Corrective action plans weren't in place to address improvements required following complaints and there was a lack of evidence to show residents' family members were involved in care planning.

Wilson said further training of staff was also needed as the company's "wound nurse champion" had not received not received adequate instruction.

The inspection came seven months after the Disputes Tribunal found the home breached its obligations to provide services with reasonable care and skill to 92-year-old Freda Love.

Bupa was ordered to pay $10,000 to her son, Robert Love, who took the case to the tribunal.

On one visit to the home, Love arrived to find his mother shivering under a thin blanket in a urine-soaked bed. Her room was cold, the window wide open and the call bell out of her reach.

As a result, Bupa St Kilda has been ordered to carry out a raft of remedies including ensuring all registered nurses undertake care-plan training and that regular internal audits of care plans occur and ensure call-bell data is used for quality-improvement processes.

Waikato DHB spokeswoman Lydia Aydon said they commissioned the audit to see if the issues raised in Love's case were ongoing.

"The auditors determined that the specific issues were not recurring, but findings signalled areas for quality improvements in three specific areas of the contracted care services."

The three issues were; not meeting call-bell response times, timely review and updating of care plans and ensuring there is a robust internal and external training programme around wound care.

Comment is being sought from Bupa.