A car has crashed into a pole south of Auckland this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received reports of the crash on Karaka Rd, Highway 22, about 6.54am.

Nobody was trapped nor injured in the crash.

Meanwhile, crashes and breakdowns were adding to commuter chaos on Auckland's motorway network.

A crash citybound on the Northern Motorway was causing heavy delays just before Tristram Ave.

Auckland traffic at 7.30am

Northern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy Rosedale Rd to Tristram Ave due to a crash just before Tristram Ave which is clear of lanes but causing delays due to rubberneckers. Then light flows through to the city.

Northbound: Free flowing.

Southern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy between Drury and Takanini. Free flowing through to Mt Wellington, then moderate to the city.

Southbound: Free flowing.

Northwestern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy patch just after Royal Rd. Moderate to heavy from Great North Rd to Bond St.

Westbound: Breakdown just after St Lukes Rd off ramp on left shoulder. Not causing delays.

Waterview Tunnel Southbound: Free flowing.

Southwestern Motorway

Southbound:​ Heavy patches between Dominion Rd and Hillsborough.

Northbound: Moderate to heavy between Cavendish Dr and just after Puhinui Rd.

Waterview Tunnel Northbound: ​ Free flowing.