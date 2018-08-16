A retired lawyer has been suspended from practising for two years and fined after failing to comply with previous fines and orders.

Michael Brian Meyrick was found guilty by the New Zealand Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal of failing to comply with fines and costs orders made by lawyers standards committees and the Legal Complaints Review Officer.

He was also found guilty of making a false declaration to the New Zealand Law Society about his compliance with those fines and costs orders.

The tribunal said the responsibility of legal practitioners to cooperate with their disciplinary body was a fundamental one.

"A failure to do so, which is wilful and reckless, has to be regarded seriously such that a period of suspension is the starting point for the consideration of penalty."

Rather than advance matters in mitigation, Meyrick had repeated his "bitter views" of the Law Society, and his view that the tribunal did not give him a fair hearing, it said.

"We consider that a period of suspension is required. We have stopped short of making an order striking his name off the roll of barristers and solicitors. He has retired from practice and does not present a danger to the public."

Meyrick was also ordered to pay costs of $12,688.39 to the New Zealand Law Society.