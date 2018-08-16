The bomb squad have removed two World War II artillery shells from Auckland International Airport's arrivals hall this evening.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the airport around 10.10pm after a passenger declared having the items in their luggage.

"Emergency services were called to Auckland International Airport about 10.10pm after a passenger in the arrivals hall declared two WWII artillery shells.

"The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordinance team is in attendance," they said.

An Auckland Airport spokeswoman said passengers and staff were evacuated from the hall immediately and have since been allowed back in.

Twitter user Jamie Goode said he arrived into Auckland this evening on a 787 Dreamliner and was faced with a two-hour wait because immigration was closed.

Plane full of people arrives at immigration in #aucklandairport to be told we face a two hour wait because immigration has been closed because of an incident. Sounds worrying @FlyAirNZ — Jamie Goode (@jamiegoode) August 16, 2018