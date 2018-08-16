The Flaxmere man who killed five-month-old Mikara Reti in a sleepout in 2011 has again been denied parole.

Trent Owen Ngaruhu Hapuku, 29, appeared for the further consideration of parole on a sentence of nine years for the manslaughter of the son of his then-partner.

He denied the offending at the time of his arrest and throughout two trials, the first ending with a hung jury, but was found guilty at the end of the second.

On 5 December 2017 the Board heard that Hapuku had completed some individual psychological intervention, but there had been a deterioration in demeanour and the Parole Board observed that he seemed "sad and unmotivated".

In its decision released today the board said since that last hearing, Hapuku did talk to staff about how he feels positive for the future because of whanau support.

Yet it said he does not seem to be "following through on his commitment to have a structured day...he has not achieved the goal of attaining a learner's driver's licence. He failed to attend sessions to study the road code because he was more focused on sleeping", the report said.

Hapuku seemed to be more content "chilling" in the unit rather than seeking employment.

The board said it had called for a further psychological assessment report.

"Looking at all of the information in front of us we are not in any position to be satisfied that risk is other than undue and we have no option but to decline parole."

Hapuku would appear before the board again in July next year His statutory release date is September 25, 2020.