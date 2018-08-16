The second of two nurses involved in a baby vaccination tragedy in Samoa has been charged with manslaughter.

"A 52-year-old female nurse is the second person to be charged," the Samoa police said today.

The charge relates to one of two babies who died.

The other nurse was charged with manslaughter on Friday, having earlier been charged with conspiracy to defeat the course of justice, and negligence.

The two children, both aged 1, died on July 6 shortly after they received measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations at Safotu District Hospital, on the island of Savai'i.

Authorities are continuing their investigations into the deaths of Lannacallystah Samuelu and Lameko Si'u.

The police said of the second woman to be charged: "She was arrested and charged yesterday evening.

"She has been remanded at liberty this morning with conditions to surrender her travel documents and to sign at Vaitoomuli police post every Friday."

She is scheduled to appear before the Supreme Court on August 27. The police are withholding her name until she appears before the courts.