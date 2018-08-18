A Whanganui man is making a habit of stealing things and then paying for them before court appearances.

Mathew Tamiti Mokaraka was sentenced to 40 hours of community work and ordered to pay $40 reparation by Judge Dugald Matheson in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday.

Mokaraka, 23, pleaded guilty to two charges of shoplifting from Coin Save Wanganui on Dublin St.

Police prosecutor Stephen Butler told the court that the first offence occurred on Friday, July 20.

"The defendant was at 82 Dublin St, Whanganui, also known as Coin Save. He picked up a wireless bluetooth speaker valued at $40 and put the item behind his back," Butler said.

"He left the shop without paying for it."

Mokaraka returned to the store several days later and after about 15 minutes inside, he grabbed a dog harness, placed it under his clothing and exited the store.

Duty solicitor Oliver Cross said Mokaraka accepted his guilt immediately.

"Before today he has gone to Coin Save and made some reparations, completely unsolicited and by his own volition," Cross said.

"He has then gone to the police and presented them with the receipt.

"He has recently gained employment as a kiwifruit pruner, has recently gained a new address, life's certainly on the up for him."

Mokaraka was in a similar situation earlier this year when he paid for $71.42 worth of petrol he had stolen from a BP in Masterton before appearing in court in May.

On that occasion, Mokaraka was ordered to pay reparation of $46.32 by Judge Philip Crayton for also stealing petrol from a Caltex service station.

"You will pay reparation of $46.32. If you offend in the next 12 months your options are starting to become prison and very little else," Judge Crayton told the court at the time.

"In future when you're deciding whether you're going to make a stupid decision, just think of what's in store."