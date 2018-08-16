A Northland artist is using thousands of handmade purple hearts to create a piece of work with a powerful message about love and anti-violence.

A ground swell of support for the anti-violence campaign #Justiceforeli has seen thousands of hearts lovingly created from people around the world delivered to Whangarei.

The campaign started online with heartfelt videos from family members after the death of 18-year-old Eli Holtz, of Whangarei.

The former Tikipunga High School student was a passenger in a vehicle that had stopped at a red light in central Auckland about 3.15am, in January, when he was allegedly assaulted. He was put on life support in Auckland City Hospital but later died.

Advertisement

The Justice for Eli campaign has had a boost with boxes of hearts handed over to artist Mahinaarangi Reihana-Kopa, of Waiomio, left, from Brooke-Lyn Hereaka. Photo / John Stone

A 30-year-old man from Bulls has been charged with his manslaughter and will stand trial in the High Court at Auckland in November.

In response the family started the campaign to create safer communities for families and raise awareness of the magnitude of violence in New Zealand.

Purple was Eli's favourite colour and the heart became the symbol of the campaign.

Artist Mahinaarangi Reihana-Kopa received seven boxes filled with thousands of hearts from the Holtz family. The NorthTec graduate said she had sat down with the family to get an idea of who Eli was and learn about the kaupapa — principles and ideas which act as a base or foundation for action — of the campaign.

Reihana-Kopa, from Waiomio, graduated as a painter but had used various mediums. She was looking forward to creating a work that would be displayed for the public.

"I have a high regard and respect for the kaupapa. I'm still deciding how to best exhibit these hearts. It's a daunting task," she said.

"I've read some of the messages on the hearts which are really moving and tell their own story."

Eli's sister Brooke-Lyn Hereaka said the family anticipated about 500 hearts when they first began but the reach of the campaign around the world had surprised them and resulted in thousands of hearts being created.

"The messages are coming from the community and some of the messages are powerful. We want the installation to be interactive and have impact," Hereaka said.

She hoped the artwork would be completed and on display by the end of November.

Another sister Chanelle Armstrong said the overwhelming response was testament to how big the violence issue was in the community and a mandate for the family to continue with raising awareness.

Hundreds turned out to a recent Share Your Heart community day at Whangarei's Town Basin where the family laid down a challenge for the community to come together and make a difference.

She said hearts were pouring in from around the world and recently they received hearts from Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Whangaroa, Manaia View School and the Tu Kaha netball crew from Sydney, Australia. Some had been sent from Sardinia, Italy, and contributed to by people from Peru, Turkey, Ireland and Kazakhstan.

"We are so overwhelmed by the reach of this kaupapa, and so very grateful for each and every heart sent."