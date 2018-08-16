An Auckland teenager has admitted altering drivers' licences for high school students, with police suspecting she was helping minors get into the city's bars and clubs.

Renee Jenessa Elia, 18, appeared in the Auckland District Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to making a false document with the intent it be used as genuine.

The waitress' interim name suppression also expired at the hearing.

Elia, a former pupil at Baradene College of the Sacred Heart in Remuera, will be sentenced later this year.

At the time of Elia's arrest, in May, police said her offending put a large numbers of young people, including 16 and 17-year-olds, at a potential risk of harm.

"Police would like to remind our community, students especially, that it is a criminal offence to alter an official identification document, and it is also illegal to present a forged document," acting Senior Sergeant Lisa Woodward said.

"Minors found using altered identification or using someone else's identification are subject to prosecution."

Police also urged parents to be aware of the identification their children were using.

If they had any concerns, they should talk to their kids.

Along with Elia, police said several other people were spoken to as part of the investigation, while schools across the city were also contacted to make students aware of the risk associated with creating, purchasing or using altered or fake IDs.