A house is on fire on Queen St in Te Puke.

A reporter at the scene said the house was ruined. The fire had spread quickly through the timber weatherboard home, which is next to the Te Puke Medical Centre.

The reporter said three fire engines were battling the fire. He said Queen St was closed and the medical centre had been evacuated.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the house was "well involved" and two appliances from Te Puke and one from Mount Maunganui were in attendance.

Amy Pathak was waiting to see the doctor when the medical centre was evacuated.

"I saw it raging and I was pretty concerned. It is close to a car and we thought that it might go," she said.

"It looked like it was in the roof."

A reporter at the scene said six people live in the home but only two men were inside at the time the fire broke out.

One of the men, who did not want to be named, said he was in his room when he heard the smoke alarm go off.

He said his friend was sleeping at the time but both of them managed to escape.

The man's car was parked outside of the home and had been damaged at the front by smoke and heat.