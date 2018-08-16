A Tauranga man caught drink-driving after nearly ramming into another car twice and also narrowly missing several parked cars told police "I only had one beer today".

Christopher John Thoroughgood, 59, pleaded guilty to one charge of driving with excess breath alcohol for a third or subsequent time in the Tauranga District Court yesterday.

The police summary stated that Thoroughgood was caught drink-driving in Cheyne Rd about 10.39am on July 25 after he was seen weaving all over the road.

Over-correcting his driving, Thoroughgood also narrowly missed several parked cars and almost rammed a vehicle twice as he tried to enter a driveway, according to the summary.

His white Mazda van then hit the kerb and twice rolled back on to the road before he managed to park it.

Police were called and Thoroughgood admitted he had driven to the address.

A subsequent evidential breath test gave a reading of 1188 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath - more than four times the legal limit for an adult of 250mcg.

Thoroughgood told police, "I only had one beer today but things have not been going well lately for me."

Judge Thomas Ingram remanded Thoroughgood on bail pending sentence on October 9.

