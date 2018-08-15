End of Life Choice Bill - Oral Submissions (Wellington, 16 August) Join the Justice Committee as they hear submissions on the End of Life Choice Bill from the Rt Hon Sir Bill English, Dr Mary English, and Matt Vickers. This bill seeks to give people with a terminal illness or a grievous and irremediable medical condition the option of requesting assisted dying. Learn more about the bill: http://bit.ly/EndOfLife-Topic Browse written submissions published so far: http://bit.ly/EOLC-subs The committee is travelling around NZ to hear people's views on this bill - a full list of regional hearings is available here: http://bit.ly/2vbutkc . . . . --- Due to the subject matter of this bill, some of the oral submissions in this live stream may include discussion of suicide. Information about where to get help is provided below. • Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354 • Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) • Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757 • Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666 • Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116 • Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633 (or free text 234 8am - midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz) Posted by Justice Committee on Wednesday, 15 August 2018

Former prime minister Sir Bill English will today return to Parliament to tell MPs why he opposes euthanasia.

He is one of two high-profile Kiwis on opposing sides of the debate who will make submissions to a select committee considering the End of Life Choice Bill today.

English will be speaking ahead of Matt Vickers, the husband of Lecretia Seales, as they make submissions to the Justice Select Committee.

Seales, a Wellington lawyer, was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2011 and campaigned for the right to end her own life with the assistance of a doctor.

In May 2015, she took a case to the High Court of New Zealand seeking a judgment that would protect her doctor from prosecution should she consent to die with medical assistance.

As her health deteriorated, her aggressive brain tumour caused gradual paralysis and she lost her eyesight on her left side.

Seales died on June 5 2016, on the same day the judgment in Seales v Attorney General was delivered.

Justice David Collins ruled that a doctor could not assist her to end her life without the risk of prosecution.

The End of Life Choice Bill, sponsored by Act Party leader David Seymour, has received a record 35,000 public submissions to the Justice Select Committee.

This is the most submissions received by a select committee since the legalisation of same-sex marriage drew 22,000 submissions in 2012.

The proposed law change would give people with a terminal illness or a grievous and irremediable medical condition the option of "requesting assisted dying".

"The motivation for this bill is compassion," it says.

"It allows people who so choose, and are eligible under this bill, to end their lives in peace and dignity, surrounded by loved ones."

Former PM a staunch opponent

English staunchly opposes euthanasia and his written submission says the End of Life Choice Bill was bad legislation.

Parliament regularly limited freedoms in order to reduce the possibility of death or injury or inconvenience but in his experience Parliament never legislated to increase the possibility of death, even with safeguards, his submission said.

"The legislation is based on personal autonomy and the right of individuals to choose euthanasia.

"Yet the legislation limits eligibility to some health conditions which a third party

can identify as potentially a cause of excessive suffering."

English said the conscientious objection clause did not protect doctors who oppose euthanasia.

"Doctors who oppose euthanasia are obliged by this legislation to refer a person

requesting euthanasia to a doctor who is certified as willing and able to assess and euthanise a person.

"There is therefore no practical difference in what happens to a patient between attending a doctor who opposes and a doctor who supports euthanasia. The conscientious objection clause is a sham because no doctor can choose not to participate."

English's wife Lady Mary English, who also opposes euthanasia, will also speak to the committee today. The couple are both practising Catholics.

Husband's fight continues

In his written submission to the Justice Select Committee, Matt Vickers said his wife was a confident, intelligent woman who loved her life and did not want to die.

"But she was also pragmatic, and when she realised her death was inevitable, she sought to make it as bearable for herself and for others as possible.

"For her, that meant being surrounded by family, having good palliative care, and remaining as lucid as possible.

"But it also meant being able to say goodbye at a time of her choosing, and in a manner of her choosing. She felt that being denied that choice was a denial of her humanity."

Lecretia Seales with her husband Matt Vickers pictured on their wedding day in 2006. Photo / Nicola Topping

Vickers reviewed the End of Choice Bill alongside the lawyers who had advocated for his wife and said he believed the safeguards in the bill were "rigorous and comprehensive".

Vickers has organised for a memorial lecture to be held this evening at the Old Government Buildings in Wellington.

The lecture will be led by Julian Gardner and Tricia Malowney who have travelled from Australia to attend the event.

Gardner is a lawyer and immediate past Victorian Public Advocate. Malowney is a health advocate for women with disabilities and was the Inaugural President of the Victorian Disability Services Board.

"It's pretty special to get not one but two experts from the Victorian inquiry visiting New Zealand - these folks have examined the issue from all angles and will likely be the most informed individuals that the New Zealand public and MPs will have the opportunity to hear from," Vickers said.