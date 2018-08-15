Police have cordoned off Z petrol station on Lee Rd, in the Napier suburb of Taradale, after an aggrivated robbery during the early hours of this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at 1.58am this morning.

"It appears a man has entered the store, threatened the attendant with a knife and stolen cash."

The offender left on foot, heading north towards Gloucester St.

Advertisement

Noone was injured.

Two police cars are at the address carrying out inquiries and CCTV footage was being looked at.

People with information are asked to contact Detective Kate Hyde at the Hastings Police Station on (06) 873 0500, or alternatively, information can be passed through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More to come.