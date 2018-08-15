Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash on New North Rd in Mt Albert.

A St John spokesperson said they were called to the incident at 7.27am and one ambulance was on the scene.

Karen Brown said she saw a freight truck hit the front of a car as it was turning into the parking lot of Pak'nSave.

"I saw the freight truck come from cross-wise, and then the blue car came perpendicular and I saw it flip three times and the hub cap came off."

She said Pak'nSave staff were taking care of the driver of the car, who appeared to be very shaken.

"The driver was able to pull himself out which was great. There was a lovely lady with five kids who stopped and pulled over and she was the one that called emergency services."