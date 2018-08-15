The New Zealand couple who were shot at while sleeping in their campervan in Australia have recounted their terrible experience.

The woman, who did not want to be named, told Stuff the first bullet blasted through the campervan at body level.

"We were both in bed in the rear of the van. The first shot was embedded in the back of the van at body level - at my chest level," she said.

The 65-year-old man and 56-year-old woman were camping on Yaamba Rd near the Queensland town of Rockhampton.

After the first shot was fired the couple looked through the blinds on the window and as the second shot was fired they dove to the floor.

"[It] went in through the window, whistled past my partner's face. He felt it go 'whoosh' past his face.

"Waiting for another shot to come was the scariest part," she told Stuff.

Police investigating after shots were fired at RV parked in #Rockhampton this morning - two NZ tourists inside not injured @9NewsCentralQld @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/oJ6uVxyj4i — Alexandra Cullen (@AllyCullen_9) August 13, 2018

Lying prone on the floor and unsure about what the shooter might do next, the couple scrambled to call Queensland Police.

James DeMarco faced court today, accused of shooting at the New Zealanders campervan and has been remanded in custody, 7 News reports.

The 20-year-old man faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court following charges laid against him including possession of a registered firearm and drug utensils.

He is expected to reappear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.