Crashes and breakdowns throughout rush-hour traffic this evening has caused traffic mayhem as commuters make their way home.

A crash is partially blocking lane two on the Auckland Harbour Bridge heading towards the city and citybound traffic is heavy from Esmonde Rd.

Northbound traffic on the Northern Motorway is flowing but a crash earlier this evening caused heavy traffic between Victoria Park and the Upper Harbour Highway.

A truck breakdown is clear of lanes after Penrose for southbound traffic on the Southern Motorway and citybound traffic is flowing freely.

The Northwestern Motorway is heavy but easing approaching Te Atatu Rd for westbound traffic, citybound and southbound traffic in the Waterview Tunnel is flowing freely.

Traffic is flowing freely in all directions on the Southwestern Motorway.