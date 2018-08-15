A well-known former shearer and shearing contractor has been confirmed as the victim of a quadbike tragedy on a property near Wairoa on Monday.

Colin Anthony Hyde, affectionately known as "Hide Ho", "Raw Hyde" and "Legend", was 68 and died after an incident at a property in Kiwi Rd, between Wairoa and Frasertown.

Police had been called after he had failed to return from doing fencing on the farm, late on Monday afternoon.

He was found about the same time 71-year-old Hamish John MacLean, of Kotemaori, died when the motorbike he was riding crashed on State Highway 2 south of Tutira, also in Northern Hawke's Bay.

From the East Coast Colin Hyde retired from shearing to run Amigos Restaurant in Tolaga Bay, where he was on Valentine's Day 2003 when he and wife Jane were married, having known each other since meeting as shearer and woolhandler respectively 28 years earlier.

He was a strong supporter of the shearing competition at the Wairoa A and P Show, this year again shore in its veterans event, finishing third and being celebrated as the oldest shearer in the championships.

His funeral is at Takipu Marae, Te Karaka, with a service tomorrow at 11am.