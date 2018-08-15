The cyclist who crashed over the weekend in Timaru before dying in hospital was a partner at local law firm, Gresson Dorman & Co.

Jane Walsh was riding a bicycle in the early hours of Sunday when she crashed and suffered serious head injuries before being taken to the intensive care unit in Timaru.

Gresson Dorman & Co's crown solicitor Andrew McRae told Stuff she was a "valued colleague and an exceptional lawyer".

"The staff and partners of Gresson Dorman & Co are deeply saddened by her death.

Advertisement

"Her leadership, vibrancy and caring nature inspired all of those around her," McRae said.

The 37-year-old will be remembered as a wife, mother, daughter and sister.

"Jane was a much loved and treasured wife, mother, daughter, and sister. We ask for privacy at this very difficult time," her family said in a statement today, Stuff reports.

The Serious Crash Unit had completed a scene examination and the police will continue to make inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Timaru Police on 03 687 9808.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.