The body of missing Hamilton woman Mi-Sook Yang, also known as Annie, has been located by police searching the Waikato River.

Detective Sergeant Jason Earl said her body was found about midday today by officers on the police boat between Horotiu and Ngaruawahia.

Police are not treating her death as suspicious and the matter will be referred to the Coroner.

"The body has now been recovered and has been identified as Hamilton woman Mi-Sook Yang, known as Annie, who has been missing since Thursday, 9 August," he said.

Yang was last known to be in the Pukete area about 5pm last Thursday.

Her car was found by her husband later that night on Munro Place, Flagstaff, near a path that leads to a popular river walk.

She was a nurse at Waikato Hospital's oncology department.

