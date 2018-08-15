It's a Cinderella story, without a fairy tale ending.

One of three robbers who jumped a fish and shop counter in Flaxmere left a shoe behind after he was briefly held down by workers and customers.

Flaxmere Fast Foods in the Swansea Road village, Flaxmere, was robbed about 7:15pm on Sunday.

Three offenders disguised with red bandanas jumped over the shop's counter before assaulting workers and taking money from the till.

They had earlier been seen donning their bandanas, and one of the trio may have also been in the area on a bicycle.

Detective Constable Karli Whiu said one of the offenders was held down by shop workers and customers as they tried to escape.

The offender got away, leaving a shoe behind.

The three offenders ran toward Sunderland Drive.

"Inquiries have so far revealed one offender riding a bicycle in the area for over an hour prior to entering the fish and chip store," Whiu said.

The victims sustained minor physical injuries, and were quite shaken by the incident.

They are being supported by Police and Victim Support.

"This was a busy time of the night with plenty of families and people in the village, and a few members of the public were seen speaking to the offenders prior to them disguising themselves.

"We are appealing to those present around the time of theincident, and the wider Flaxmere community, to assist in identifying these individuals.

"Hawke's Bay police hope that with the support of the Flaxmere community we can hold those involved to account for their actions and comfort those who have been affected."

Contact Detective Constable Karli Whiu at the Hastings Police Station on (06) 873 0500, or information can be passed through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.