Thousands of educators across the country left their classrooms today, many turning up in droves on Parliament's lawn to protest for better pay and working conditions for primary school teachers.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins met protesters to tell the crowd the Government was listening.

During question time in Parliament, Hipkins defended what his Government had achieved in addressing the concerns of teachers.

This years' Budget provided the biggest increase in learning support funding in a decade, he said.

Advertisement

"The offer on the table at the moment is more than double what they were offered under the previous government," Hipkins said.

"It is a $484 million offer ... compared to a $215 million offer which was the highest offer which was the highest settlement reached under the previous government."

National MP Nikki Kaye today criticised Labour for building up high expectations around pay rises and working conditions for teachers during the campaign.

"Now they won't follow through, and as a result we have seen the first primary teachers' strike in 24 years."

When National was in government it did not have the same fiscal envelope that Labour had due to the Canterbury earthquakes and the Global Financial Crisis, she said.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins addresses the protest rally of striking primary and intermediate teachers at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Labour have billions more than the previous National government, but teachers have not been prioritised while the Government has decided instead to spend $2.8 billion on its fees-free package, $3 billion on Shane Jones' slush fund and huge amounts of cash for diplomats," Kaye said.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Labour's deputy leader Kelvin Davis told reporters today the number of strikes that had occurred since the party took power had not caused discussions of concern within the party.

"Not particularly no, people have a right to strike and we are working our way through various state sector deals that we have to and our focus is on creating a good faith bargaining environment," Robertson said.

Davis said the strikes demonstrated the frustration had built under the previous government.

"We can't fix nine years of neglect in nine months. We are doing our best."

Today, at the rally former principal Laures Park told the Herald working conditions for teachers had been difficult for a long time.

There was a teacher shortage, particularly for kura schools, she said.

It had gotten to the stage were "shoulder tapping" was needed - anything to get a teacher who speaks te reo into a classroom, she said.

"You used to get between 20 and 30 people applying for the same position - that's gone now. Now you'd be lucky if you got one or two.

"You become a little skeptical of the calibre of the people applying."

South Wellington Intermediate teacher Matt Boucher told the Herald he had watched other teachers burn out under the pressure.

He spoke to the gathered crowd about the reaction they had received from MPs.

"Chris Hipkins says he is disappointed that we want more than a few token scraps.

"Yeah, well we are more than disappointed, we are outraged."

Everybody that cares about this country's children should be outraged because "teachers are voting with their feet" and are leaving the profession that disrespected them, he said.

Petone Central School teacher Jeannie Phillips told the Herald teaching conditions in New Zealand have becoming increasingly difficult in the past few years.

"We feel for the kids. We feel for the education system as a whole," Phillips said.

"Things have got to change if they don't teachers are going to walk out and kids are going to be left without."

A lot children were coming into school with high needs, she said.

"At the moment 75 per cent of my class have learning or behavioural needs and I can't get support for them.

"It's really hard on me to give them the support that they need."