Northland quarry workers and concrete truck drivers have reached a successful agreement with their employers after strike action which will see workers take home between $80 and $300 extra a week.

About 20 workers began striking at the start of the month near the Brynderwyn Hills but reached a settlement on Wednesday with employers at Atlas Quarry that gave the workers between $2 and $4 more an hour.

Pay talks broke down on July 24 after 10 months of negotiations when Atlas Quarries Limited refused to move from their flat rate offer which was below market rate and below the Living Wage. Hours of work were also an issue, with some workers required to be available for up to 88 hours a week.

Under the new agreement all union members would receive a minimum of $22 per hour, overtime rates for weekend work, meal and attendance allowances, life insurance cover and agreed hours of work.

Advertisement

FIRST Union transport, logistics and manufacturing division secretary Jared Abbott said the deal was what workers were asking for when negotiations started.

"It's an extra $80 to $300 a week depending on the hours worked. It's a big win that these workers worked hard to get. Our members are very happy and we thank Atlas for recognising their value."

Worker Lorne Tito had been part of the strike.

"We were planning for it to take longer, so we are very relieved, the financial pressure has eased for these guys."

Tito said worker morale was high.

"We stuck together and were in it for the long haul," he said.

Tito thanked the local community, who had shown overwhelming support during the strike.

"They turned up with all sorts of supplies to keep us going, the support was humbling and we are very grateful for this also."

The Northern Advocate tried to get comment from Atlas Quarries general manager Shane Coutts but he did not reply by deadline.