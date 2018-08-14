Actor Pua Magasiva is before the courts again.

The 38-year-old former Shortland Street star appeared in the Auckland District Court yesterday charged with driving a vehicle contrary to his limited licence on August 1 along State Highway 16.

His limited licence was a result of a drink-driving conviction last year.

He was sentenced to 80 hours' community work, 12 months' supervision and disqualified from driving for 13 months for drink driving in March.

On October 31 last year, Magasiva was hosting a children's Halloween party with his now wife and drinking wine, the court was told.

He later left on his motorcycle to go to his brother's house but decided to return.

When he did, a police car was outside his home.

Magasiva has been convicted twice prior for drink driving, in 2003 and 2005.

He is best known for his role as nurse Vinnie Kruse on long-running Kiwi soap Shortland Street. He is also a breakfast host on NZME's Flava radio station.

Magasiva will next appear in court later this month to answer to the alleged limited licence breach.