One person is being flown to hospital in a serious condition following a two-truck crash in Dannevirke.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the collision, between a truck and a logging truck, on State Highway 2 between Oringi Rd and Old Main Rd at 8.39am.

A St John spokesperson said one person received serious injuries and was being flown to Palmerston North Hospital by a rescue helicopter.

The road is open and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team (CVST) will be notified.