Police will today continue searching for a missing Motueka man Jason Campbell who hasn't been seen since August 4.

Sergeant Malcolm York said police and LandSAR teams, including a police SAR dog, are continuing to search in the Takaka Hill area today.

Search teams are focusing a new area of interest after a member of the public provided information of interest last night.

The 35-year-old has been missing for almost two weeks and is described as 174cm tall with a thin build and dark hair.

His silver Nissan caravan, set up for camping, was located on Takaka Hill on August 7.

Police then began an intensive, yet unsuccessful, search for him, with search teams having to work against poor weather conditions.

Search efforts have been well supported by the community who are providing welfare and catering.

Drones and abseiling teams have also been used to assist in the search. Police also handed out leaflets and posters in the area.

York said Campbell knew the Takaka Hill area well.