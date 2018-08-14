A person has been pinned between a car and a digger in central Auckland.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received reports of the incident at the corner of New North Rd and Asquith Ave in Mt Albert at 8.11am.

When fire crews arrived at the scene the person was conscious and breathing, but was trapped between a car and a digger.

The person was extricated and handed to the care of a St John ambulance crew, who transported them to hospital in a moderate condition.

The NZ Transport Agency said the crash had caused delays in the area, with the left lane blocked.

