A cyclist who crashed in Timaru has died in hospital after suffering serious head injuries.

The woman crashed shortly after midnight on Saturday while riding a bicycle on June St.

She was taken to Timaru Hospital's intensive care unit and has since died.

The serious crash unit has completed a scene examination and police will continue to make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

The 37-year-old name is not yet available for release.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Timaru Police on 03 687 9808.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.