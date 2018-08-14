A rising New Zealand teenage sporting talent has been found dead after a suspected epilepsy seizure over the weekend.

Jayda Akuhata-Brown had represented New Zealand in shot put and basketball and was found dead on Saturday.

The 14-year-old had a history of epilepsy and it's believed she suffered a seizure in the shower before hitting her head.

"Losing her has not really sunk in yet," her mother Donna Rowe told Stuff. "She achieved so much and touched so many people in her life."

Last year, Akuhata-Brown told the Herald she wanted to compete in the Olympics and become the next Valerie Adams.

"She wanted to be like Valerie Adams. Valerie Adams was her idol," Rowe told Stuff.

"She got to meet her when the Commonwealth Games team was training in Hawke's Bay earlier this year."

A former national shot put champion, Akuhata-Brown also played basketball and played in a Las Vegas tournament for the NZ Basketball Academy U14 team.

Tributes for the Hastings Girls' High School pupil have been posted on social media, one person saying, "I don't understand why you had to go so early".

Another wrote, "I'll always miss the laughter you bring, the tears you bring, the joy and happiness it will never be the same without you".

"She had a quirky sense of humour and a humble cheekiness.

"And an infectious smile - that's something everyone is remembering about her, her infectious smile," Rowe told Stuff.

Akuhata-Brown's death is being investigated by the coroner and a celebration for her life will be held at Wairoa's War Memorial Hall at 1pm on Thursday.