A cleared breakdown has caused major delays for northbound traffic on the Auckland Harbour Bridge as wild weather hammers the city.

Lane two was blocked temporarily after a vehicle broke down around 5.15pm before it was cleared by 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, a breakdown after the Alfriston Rd overbridge on the Southern Motorway is causing delays for southbound traffic.

The left-hand lane was temporarily blocked along the Takanini Straight and the NZ Transport Agency says delays should be expected from Manukau.

Advertisement

Commuters using the Southern and Onehunga railway lines should expect disruptions due to a track fault at Penrose, Auckland Transport warns.

The commuter chaos struck as strong winds and gales hit Auckland as thundery westerlies hit parts of the North Island.

Heading from rush-hour and into this evening gales are expected to reach 100km/h and the Transport Agency asks motorists take extra care in the conditions.

#AklTraffic building in all the usual places for this evenings peak commute, but generally moving fairly well. Please remember to #DrivePhoneFree and mind your following distance. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Z5tVRIkdO4 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 14, 2018

Severe weather watches are in place with strong westerlies expected to spread over the North Island, then slowly ease on Wednesday.

This watch covers the possibility of westerly winds approaching severe gales in exposed parts of Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms from western Waikato down to North Taranaki heading into this afternoon and about South Taranaki and Whanganui later this afternoon and evening.

These thunderstorms are likely to produce localised heavy rain and hail.

Another front is forecast to approach Northland tonight, bringing a moderate risk of thunderstorms to western parts of Northland towards midnight.

These thunderstorms could also produce localised heavy rain and hail, as well as strong wind gusts around 100km/h.