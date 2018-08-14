A Christchurch man has pleaded guilty to damaging the fields at Leslie Park in Hornby with his vehicle.

Graeme Thomas, 39, was arrested last month for doing doughnuts in his car on the fields, forcing the local rugby league team – the Hornby Panthers – to play their games elsewhere.

It was the second time in two months Leslie Park was hit by vandalism after the park was given a $144,000 upgrade for the Rugby League World Cup last year.

Thomas pleaded guilty today to four charges, including wilful damage and having excess breath alcohol.

He was remanded on bail for sentencing in November.