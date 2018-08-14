Waikato DHB's acting chairwoman Sally Webb has been confirmed as its new chair and will work alongside former Speaker of the House and law professor Margaret Wilson who has been named her deputy.

Webb, who also chairs the Bay of Plenty DHB, has been filling in since the Waikato DHB's chair Bob Simcock resigned last year.

Simcock left the role at the end of November following revelations that Waikato DHB's former chief executive Nigel Murray had spent $218,000 of taxpayer money during his three years in the role. A SCC investigation into Murray's spending, released earlier this year, found that more than half of his travel and accommodation expenses were unauthorised or unjustified.

Wilson fills the deputy chair role left vacant following Webb's promotion. Wilson has a long record of public service and more recently chaired the Independent Panel which made recommendations for the nurses' Multi-Employer Collective Agreement.

Health Minister David Clark said he was confident Webb and Wilson would contribute to strong leadership and governance in the Waikato.

"No one should underestimate the task of governance in our public health service. DHB members play a vital role overseeing the delivery of health services to New Zealanders."

Former chief executive of both Northland and Capital & Coast DHB Keith Whelan has also been appointed as Crown Monitor to help the board improve governance and leadership at the Waikato DHB. Whelan holds the same role at Counties Manukau DHB.

Meanwhile Auckland DHB chair Pat Snedden and Waitemata DHB member Kylie Clegg will fill the vacancies at Counties Manukau DHB.

"They bring considerable experience and expertise with them – and their positions on other DHBs will further strengthen the relationship between the Auckland boards, and support ongoing co-ordination of services," Clark said.

The appointments are effective immediately and expire on December 4, 2019.