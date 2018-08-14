A man accused of delivering a single, fatal punch to an innocent bystander at an Auckland house party has been found not guilty.

Carlos Pula, 23, was on trial in the High Court at Auckland during the past three weeks for the manslaughter of 25-year-old Reginald Sharma at a Mt Roskill home last August.

Today, the jury found him not guilty.

Pula allegedly gave Sharma an upper cut on the left side of his face, causing an artery to split at the back of his head, resulting in a brain bleed, and his death, the court heard.

Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney argued Sharma had been "minding his own business" and didn't provoke anyone prior to the attack.

She said, during her opening address, that Sharma was "an absolutely innocent bystander".

Pula's counsel, Mark Edgar, told the jury the events of the night started at the Gemini bar in Otahuhu and ended up at Haughey Ave, involving a number of people drinking.

Edgar said his client never made the fatal punch.

"Pula cannot make a fist despite what the Crown might say," Edgar said.