A Whangarei woman is facing charges for aggravated robberies in both the North and South Islands which targeted elderly victims.

Maera Todd, 39, has appeared in the Christchurch District Court charged with assaulting a 91-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman in their Papanui home yesterday.

Shantai Lawson, 38, has been jointly charged with the armed robbery.

The pair are alleged to have been armed with an offensive weapon - robbing the couple of their cellphone, wallet and other contents.

Advertisement

Todd has three outstanding charges for the kidnapping and robbery of an 87-year-old man outside a Hastings supermarket last month.

Today, she asked for all charges to be transferred to the Whangarei District Court, but was declined.

She'll reappear at Christchurch District Court later this month.