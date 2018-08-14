The revitalisation of Takapuna will become clearer by the end of the month when a report on feedback over the sale and development of a carpark is completed.

The sale of much of the Anzac St carpark for private development and a new town square has created deep divisions between local residents and politicians.

The latest council consultation on options with two different versions of 3000sq m town square and keeping the status quo has been opposed by the Devonport-Takapuna Local Board and a group called Heart of Takapuna that has attracted widespread support from local residents.

North Shore councillors Chris Darby and Richard Hills have been strong advocates for creating a town square as part of a wider plan by the council's development arm to revitalise the beachside suburb.

A spokeswoman for Panuku Development Auckland said the council is still counting submissions on the options, which closed on Friday.

The submissions will be analysed and reported to Panuku around the end of the month, she said.

North Shore councillor Chris Darby.

Darby has acknowledged there is vociferous opposition and support in the community over the sale and development of the carpark.

"This is going to be the test of whether council does proceed," said Darby, saying it will be politicians, not Panuku, who make that call.

"Whatever the results of the engagement show, I hope that the direction is one that we can all accept and follow, together," he said.

Meanwhile, a woman who is taking legal action to stop the sale of the carpark did not turn up at a court hearing yesterday. Miriam Clements emailed the court to say she could not physically attend.

The hearing continued without her. Justice Edwin Wylie indicated he would shortly issue a judgment and in the interim released the council from its undertakings not to sell the properties.