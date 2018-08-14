Two women have been arrested after two elderly people were assaulted and robbed in their own Christchurch home.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam said the women were arrested yesterday afternoon in Papanui, shortly after the alleged assault.

A witness noticed a disturbance and called police, who stopped the offenders close to the property, Cottam said.

"Such an attack on elderly, vulnerable members of our community will not be tolerated," Cottam said.

Advertisement

"Everyone has a right to feel safe and be safe in their home and community.

"In instances such as this, where innocent victims are attacked, we will work tirelessly to hold those responsible to account."

Cottam said the actions of the "quick-thinking member of the public" who rang police, was a great example of the public and police working together to keep communities safe.

The two victims received a hospital check-up after the assault.

They were shaken but not seriously injured, and police are continuing to offer them support, Cottam said.

A 39-year-old woman had been charged with aggravated robbery and two charges of aggravated assault. A 38-year-old woman had been charged with aggravated robbery.