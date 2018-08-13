Motorists are advised to take extra care crossing the Auckland Harbour Bridge today with winds very gusty and forecast to increase.

The warning from the NZ Transport Agency comes as thundery westerlies batter western parts of the North Island.

Severe weather watches are in place with strong westerlies expected to spread over the North Island, then slowly ease on Wednesday.

This watch covers the possibility of westerly winds approaching severe gales in exposed parts of Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke.

Motorcyclists & high-sided vehicles are advised to take extra care crossing the Harbour Bridge today with winds very gusty currently & forecast to increase. ^TP pic.twitter.com/zPKrtyxvds — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 13, 2018

In addition, periods of heavy rain are expected about south Taranaki, Whanganui, Taihape and parts of Manawatu north of Palmerston North tonight and tomorrow morning, also about northwest Nelson until this afternoon.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms from western Waikato down to North Taranaki later this morning and afternoon and about South Taranaki and Whanganui later this afternoon and evening.

These thunderstorms are likely to produce localised heavy rain and small hail.

Another front is forecast to approach Northland tonight, bringing a moderate risk of thunderstorms to western parts of Northland towards midnight.

These thunderstorms could also produce localised heavy rain and small hail as well as strong wind gusts around 100km/h.

Hey Auckland: A gusty afternoon and evening for us, with a Watch in place for gusts 90-100 km/hr. Things improve tomorrow, with both showers and winds easing as the day progresses. ^GG @AucklandCDEM — MetService (@MetService) August 13, 2018

The South Island doesn't escape the wet weather during Tuesday with scattered rain becoming widespread for the lower parts of the Island.

Wednesday will see showery southwesterlies for the North Island and a brief ridge of high pressure builds over the South Island.

Most parts of the South Island will take a break from the wet weather on Wednesday with the showers over the North Island easing in the evening.

Northwesterly winds pick up over the lower South Island early on Thursday ahead of another frontal feature approaching from the Tasman Sea.

This active feature will bring rain and possibly heavy falls to western areas as the front moves north.