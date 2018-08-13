Police will continue to scour the Waikato River today for any sign of missing Hamilton nurse Mi-Sook Yang.

Yang, known as Annie, hasn't been seen since leaving her Flagstaff home in her car on Thursday night.

Her car was found by her husband later that night on Munro Place also in Flagstaff, near a path that leads to a popular river walk.

Police have had several crews out on foot and in the water looking for Yang.

Advertisement

They today confirmed they would again be putting their boat out to search for Yang, but there were no plans for a land search, a spokeswoman said yesterday.

Yang is a nurse at Waikato Hospital's oncology department.

Waikato DHB interim chief executive Derek Wright said Yang was a long-standing employee.

"Her colleagues are supporting the family and we hope for a safe return."

Detective Sergeant Jason Earl earlier described her disappearance as being "out of character" and said police and her family had serious concerns for her welfare.

Multiple searches were carried out along the Waikato river by the Police National Dive Squad over the weekend and on Monday morning found nothing.

Yang is Korean and was wearing a black puffer jacket, black jeans and round black glasses.

Anyone who may have seen Yang since Thursday evening are urged to contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.