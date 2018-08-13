Police will today continue searching for a missing Motueka man who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

Jason Campbell's silver Nissan van, set up for camping, was found on Takaka Hill on August 7.

Police then began an intensive, yet unsuccessful, search for him over four days before relieving crews over the weekend to allow Campbell to come out on his own, if he was in the bush, Sergeant Malcolm York said.

Despite poor weather conditions today, five search and rescue teams are actively searching the area in and around Takaka Hill.

Advertisement

Included in the teams are a search and rescue dog and a cave team who are abseiling into hard to reach areas.

One search team is also focusing on areas in and around Torrent Bay.

Search efforts today are being well supported by the community who are providing welfare and catering, he said.

A drone might also be used, weather permitting.