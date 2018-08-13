Police have made a second arrest in relation to the kidnapping of an 87-year-old man in Hastings last month.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested yesterday and has been charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Last week another woman, aged 35, was arrested and was remanded in custody on Wednesday, without plea and with interim name suppression until a next appearance on August 31.

Detectives said the elderly victim was thrown into the rear footwell of his car in the Countdown Hastings carpark on the afternoon of July 28, taken to a Mahora shopping centre money machine and ordered to yield his PIN so the assailants could use his bank card.

Police are continuing to make inquires to locate a third offender.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local Police station or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.